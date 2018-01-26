Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take a break from Premier League action this weekend to face Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

There are expected to be wholesale changes to both sides' starting line-ups with David Wagner having one eye on Tuesday night's league contest at home to Liverpool.

Similarly, their Midlands' visitors face a vital relegation six-pointer against fellow SkyBet Championship strugglers Sunderland at St Andrew's the same evening.

The Terriers' previous victory in the competition came away at Bolton Wanderers, whilst the Blues reached this stage with a home win over Burton Albion.

Ahead of the game the Examiner caught up with Football Writer and lifelong Blues fan Jez Hemming to get his thoughts on the goings-on at St Andrew's as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

So what do you make of Birmingham City's season so far?

To be honest Birmingham's season has been absolutely devastating - after the euphoria of staying up on the final day of last term we entered the close season full of optimism.

It proved a false dawn as Harry Redknapp failed miserably to recruit the right players, even with his personal recruiter in tow - Darren Dein (son of former Arsenal supremo David).

Redknapp divided the dressing room with his public criticism of half the squad and buying in players that, in the main, have not been good enough.

He left fractures that Steve Cotterill is manfully trying to heal, despite antipathy towards him from a large section of Blues' support.

Personally I think Cotterill is doing the best he can, having been handed a poisoned chalice, but it may take relegation and a mass clear-out for him to stamp his authority on the team.

Both side's are struggling in the league – will the FA Cup be a distraction this weekend?

For the Terriers it may be an unwelcome one, with the massive prize of Premier League safety to go after.

For Blues, who I think may well be headed for the third tier, it could be a high spot in the season to face top-flight opposition.

If the unthinkable happened and we won, perhaps it could spark a renaissance in fortunes for us - but I feel the best we can expect is a draw.

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for?

Depending on selection, I would say loanee Sam Gallagher. He took a while to find his feet but Cotterill has got him playing - although Jeremy Boga has the undoubted skill to cause you problems. However his end product is totally random.

Jacques Maghoma is also playing some of his best football under Cotterill but I would have to say, on form, it's Gallagher.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

I've got bags of time for Huddersfield; they're a proper football club and I think their insistence on trying to play forward-thinking football has been a breath of fresh air, if a little foolhardy, at times.

I think staying up, for a side no one expected to even make the Play-Offs last season, would be a major triumph and I do think with the support and the leadership at board level they can stay up.

Overall I think they've done really well - but away form has been poor.

Which Town player would you like most like in the Blues side, and why?

I think I'd take Aaron Mooy all day long. The guy can see a forward pass and he's got a goal in him. I think he's a clever player and we have nothing like him who can spark the forwards into action.

He may be finding things a little bit tough at the moment but as they say, form is temporary, class is permanent.

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between the two sides?

It has to be last year's match at St Andrew's when you put out your reserves and we won 2-0, with 10 men.

We were down before that match after the ridiculous decision to replace Gary Rowett with Gianfranco Zola - a man whose poor record in management is only surpassed by David Brent.

That actually gave us the belief to go to Bristol City and nick the win that kept us up - I'd personally like to thank David Wagner for that.

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City: All-Time FA Cup Head-To-Head Record HTAFC Wins 4; Draws 1, BCFC Wins 2

Score predictions?

The record books show it pretty even historically, with the Terriers just shading it by a couple of wins.

That's how I remember our meetings to be honest, fairly nip and tuck. Last time we met you in the FA Cup, 10 years ago, it was a 2-1 win for you at your place, which may be a good barometer for this match..

However, Blues fans are nothing if not optimists (why else would we turn up in such numbers?). So I'm going for a Desmond, 2-2, with a packed St Andrew's providing a sparkling setting for the replay - which you'll take seriously and tank us 3-0...

Do you think both sides will stay up this season?

I hate seeing the usual suspects dominating the top flight, so I hope Huddersfield do stay up. It's really hard to call and I think you're five or six wins from safety, with 14 games to play.

The next six will define your season in my opinion - AFC Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City and Crystal Palace are crunch matches and if you can get seven or eight points from those I think you can do it.

Are there three sides worse than you in the Premier League? The stats say yes, but it's so tight. I'm going to say I hope Huddersfield stay up and I believe they can.

For Birmingham, I looked at our remaining fixtures and I think it's very hard to see us putting a run of results together. My heart says we will find form at just the right time, as we have many times before, hopefully starting on Saturday.

Sadly my head says we're destined for the third tier, Rowett will take Derby County up through the play-offs and I shall shed a tear or two come May.