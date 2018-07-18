Huddersfield Town take on Dynamo Dresden today in their third clash of the 2018/19 pre-season.

Michael Hefele is set to be reunited with the team he left Town for in 2016, with David Wagner likely to hand game time to every player who travelled to Germany yesterday.

The head coach brought 29 players to his homeland this week, with most likely to get time on the pitch in the Terriers' four outings.

Town kick off their Germany tour with Dresden today, before facing Real Betis in the Interwetten Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

After that, Town will either play in the final or third and fourth play-off against Rot-Weiss Essen or Werder Bremen, before taking on SV Darmstadt 98 on Sunday.

But first for Town is Dresden, who are unbeaten in three matches already this pre-season.

Stick with us here for all the updates as Town face the 2. Bundesliga side in Russelsheim.