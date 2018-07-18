Huddersfield Town take on Dynamo Dresden today in their third clash of the 2018/19 pre-season.
Michael Hefele is set to be reunited with the team he left Town for in 2016, with David Wagner likely to hand game time to every player who travelled to Germany yesterday.
The head coach brought 29 players to his homeland this week, with most likely to get time on the pitch in the Terriers' four outings.
Town kick off their Germany tour with Dresden today, before facing Real Betis in the Interwetten Cup semi-finals on Saturday.
After that, Town will either play in the final or third and fourth play-off against Rot-Weiss Essen or Werder Bremen, before taking on SV Darmstadt 98 on Sunday.
But first for Town is Dresden, who are unbeaten in three matches already this pre-season.
Stick with us here for all the updates as Town face the 2. Bundesliga side in Russelsheim.
Wagner reflects on draw
FULL TIME
Town 0-0 Dresden
SAVE
90: Another save from the keeper denies Town!
Sabiri’s first effort is saved, before Pritchard’s follow-up is smashed over the bar.
SAVE
88: I thought that was the winner!
Hadergjonaj’s deep cross falls to Malone, who drills and effort towards goal from the left.
A stunning save from the keeper keeps the scores level.
Cleared
87: Dynamo clear, but the ball is still with Town.
Corner
86: It’s Sabiri who strikes it, but it’s blocked.
After some pinball either side of the area it’s a Town corner.
Free kick
85: The increasingly lively Alex Pritchard earns Town a free kick within shooting distance.
He has the ball in his hands...
Pressure
84: Good closing down from Depoitre and Pritchard earns Town a throw near the Dynamo box.
Substitutions
Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Jordan Williams replace van La Parra and Smith.
Goal!... No?
80: Depoitre is picked out beautifully by Pritchard with a lofted through ball and the Belgian finishes comfortably - he’s offside, however.
Throw
78: Scott Malone’s attempted delivery into the box goes out for a throw mid-way up the Dresden half.
Free kick
77: Pritchard is brought down on the left. Free kick to Town.
Counter
75: Town break from the back and Sabiri finds O’Brien on the left.
The youngster’s cross is nodded clear however.
Nothing
72: The corner comes to nothing.
Substitutions
Kongolo, Mounie and Hogg make way for Stankovic, Hadergjonaj and Depoitre.
Corner
70: Play resumes and Town win a corner on the left.
Water break
More water for the teams.
Town ball
68: Town come away with the ball.
Throw
67: It’s a Dresden throw by the corner flag as Kongolo repels a cross.
Scrappy
66: It’s getting really scrappy between the two sides now and neither can hold on to the ball.
I think a mixture of it being early pre-season and the baking heat is taking it out of the teams.
Free kick
64: Aosman throws himself dramatically to the ground to earn Dresden a free kick in their own half.
Minimal contact there, if any.
Foul
62: This time Kongolo’s challenge is too strong and it’s d free kick to Dynamo on half way.
Throw
60: Town earn a throw on the right.
Foul
58: Some really nice play there by the Terriers, but Dresden pinch the ball back and break.
Luckily for Town, Kongolo was there to once again stop any form of counter and win the Terriers a free kick on half way.
Cleared
56: Town win the first header, but it’s cleared away by Dresden.
Corner
55: good work from Smith gains Town a corner on the right.
Substitution
Lewis O’Brien replaces Chris Lowe.
Just to mention
Dresden made a full 11 changes at half time.