Video Loading

Huddersfield Town take on Dynamo Dresden today in their third clash of the 2018/19 pre-season.

Michael Hefele is set to be reunited with the team he left Town for in 2016, with David Wagner likely to hand game time to every player who travelled to Germany yesterday.

The head coach brought 29 players to his homeland this week, with most likely to get time on the pitch in the Terriers' four outings.

Town kick off their Germany tour with Dresden today, before facing Real Betis in the Interwetten Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

After that, Town will either play in the final or third and fourth play-off against Rot-Weiss Essen or Werder Bremen, before taking on SV Darmstadt 98 on Sunday.

But first for Town is Dresden, who are unbeaten in three matches already this pre-season.

Stick with us here for all the updates as Town face the 2. Bundesliga side in Russelsheim.

Key Events

Wagner reflects on draw

KEY EVENT

REPORT

Here is Mel Booth’s match report from Germany.

KEY EVENT

RATINGS

Steve Mounie in action against Dynamo Dresden
Steve Mounie in action against Dynamo Dresden

Here are Mel Booth’s ratings for the Town replacements today.

KEY EVENT

FULL TIME

Town 0-0 Dresden

KEY EVENT

SAVE

90: Another save from the keeper denies Town!

Sabiri’s first effort is saved, before Pritchard’s follow-up is smashed over the bar.

KEY EVENT

SAVE

88: I thought that was the winner!

Hadergjonaj’s deep cross falls to Malone, who drills and effort towards goal from the left.

A stunning save from the keeper keeps the scores level.

Cleared

87: Dynamo clear, but the ball is still with Town.

Corner

86: It’s Sabiri who strikes it, but it’s blocked.

After some pinball either side of the area it’s a Town corner.

Free kick

85: The increasingly lively Alex Pritchard earns Town a free kick within shooting distance.

He has the ball in his hands...

Pressure

84: Good closing down from Depoitre and Pritchard earns Town a throw near the Dynamo box.

KEY EVENT

Substitutions

Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Jordan Williams replace van La Parra and Smith.

KEY EVENT

Goal!... No?

80: Depoitre is picked out beautifully by Pritchard with a lofted through ball and the Belgian finishes comfortably - he’s offside, however.

Throw

78: Scott Malone’s attempted delivery into the box goes out for a throw mid-way up the Dresden half.

Free kick

77: Pritchard is brought down on the left. Free kick to Town.

Counter

75: Town break from the back and Sabiri finds O’Brien on the left.

The youngster’s cross is nodded clear however.

Nothing

72: The corner comes to nothing.

Substitutions

Kongolo, Mounie and Hogg make way for Stankovic, Hadergjonaj and Depoitre.

KEY EVENT

Corner

70: Play resumes and Town win a corner on the left.

Water break

More water for the teams.

Town ball

68: Town come away with the ball.

Throw

67: It’s a Dresden throw by the corner flag as Kongolo repels a cross.

Scrappy

66: It’s getting really scrappy between the two sides now and neither can hold on to the ball.

I think a mixture of it being early pre-season and the baking heat is taking it out of the teams.

Free kick

64: Aosman throws himself dramatically to the ground to earn Dresden a free kick in their own half.

Minimal contact there, if any.

Foul

62: This time Kongolo’s challenge is too strong and it’s d free kick to Dynamo on half way.

Throw

60: Town earn a throw on the right.

Foul

58: Some really nice play there by the Terriers, but Dresden pinch the ball back and break.

Luckily for Town, Kongolo was there to once again stop any form of counter and win the Terriers a free kick on half way.

Cleared

56: Town win the first header, but it’s cleared away by Dresden.

Corner

55: good work from Smith gains Town a corner on the right.

KEY EVENT

Substitution

Lewis O’Brien replaces Chris Lowe.

Just to mention

Dresden made a full 11 changes at half time.