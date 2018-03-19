Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you are at the top or bottom of the table, picking up points at home is vital for any side, none more so with top-flight status at stake.

Much of Huddersfield Town's debut Premier League season success has been built on the firm foundations of making the John Smith's Stadium a fortress for the Terriers.

It has seen crucial victories over Newcastle United, Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth and is bound to play a part for the rest of the campaign as well.

And if Town were measured on their home form alone, it would see them move up to 14th in the table, having accrued 20 of their 31 points in West Yorkshire.

The latest research from TalkSport unsurprisingly has West Bromwich Albion at the bottom of the pile (claiming 13 points from 15 games).

Occupying the other relegation places would be Southampton (claiming 16 points from 16 games) and Crystal Palace (claiming 17 points from 15 games).