Jonas Lossl is staying positive ahead of Huddersfield Town's final seven games of the Premier League season.

The Danish international keeper stressed no game is easier than any other and that all seven games are worth the same points regardless of the opposition.

Lossl said: "We hoped for more points, we wanted more. We just need to keep optimistic. We have seven games left and they are all worth the same amount. We need to pick up a few more wins.

"We have some fantastic fixtures coming up. Brighton and Newcastle away are big, big matches. Then we have Watford at home, so we still have a lot of chances to pick up the points we need.

"Even if we were in the bottom three, it's not over, however we aren't in there. Survival in the Premier League is still in our own hands, so we just need to go for it."

Lossl was in the Town side beaten 2-0 by relegation rivals Crystal Palace at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

On the defeat to Palace, Lossl said: “We didn't play well enough to get the points, they were better than us on the day.

"We brought attitude and fight to the pitch, so we didn't lose on spirit but we didn't play well enough for our game to work.

"I wouldn't say we were surprised at how they were, they just came out in the first 15 minutes and they put some hard pressure on us.

"For the first goal it was a tight ball in the area which they managed to flick on. It was a quick reaction from me, and unfortunately the ball bounced back to them. I don't think I could have done anymore with it.

"We need to accept it now and move forward. We have to, we still have seven games to go this season.

"This was a good chance to get a win, so was last week, however we'll go for it in every game until there is no more to go for."

The Town stopper has recently signed a deal which will make him a permanent member of the Huddersfield squad come July; a clause in the Dane’s contract was triggered to make it possible for Town to sign the player on full time terms.

Finally Lossl spoke about his call up to Denmark's national team, the 29 year old if selected will be playing against Panama and Chile during the international break.

On his call up he said: "It's difficult to be excited at the moment, of course we have a World Cup coming up, but that's a little way off yet. However I'm always pleased to be called up for Denmark."