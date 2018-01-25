Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of this Saturday's FA Cup Fourth Round clash at home to Birmingham City (kick-off 3pm).
After securing safe passage to with victory over Bolton Wanderers in the last round, this weekend's tie is likely to be a welcome distraction from league woes for both teams.
The 2-0 defeat at Stoke City last Saturday meant the Terriers are now six league games without a win while visitors Birmingham currently lie 23rd in the SkyBet Championship.
Both sides are expected to make changes for the encounter with Philip Billing, Michael Hefele and Collin Quaner all likely to figure as they step up their rehabilitation from injury.
Wagner is also expected to be asked about any potential transfers in and out of the club as the January transfer window gets set to close next Wednesday, January 31.
Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Wayne Ankers, with Mel Booth and Blake Welton down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.
And that is all for the press conference
Wagner has helped Billing
Ready to face Birmingham
Changing your style
Stay positive
Billing in for Mooy?
Billing on his return
Mooy update
Not drawn on biggfer prize of FA Cup or Premier League status
11 changes on the cards? Probably not
More transfer talk
Birmingham could cause Town problems
Confidence
Wagner says no matter what the competition, a win brings confidence
Kachunga only injury and Coleman starts
Work done in transfer market
And nobody moving on
More signings? It doesn't sound like it
Opposition
We are focused on the Premier League - but not on Saturday
Love of the FA Cup
Billing news
Not decided on team
The boss is in the hot seat
Update fans ahead of FA Cup clash
Head coach David Wagner and Philip Billing will be talking ahead of the FA Cup clash against Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon
David Wagner and Philip Billing to speak
We are ready for the press conference
Welcome
I’m Wayne Ankers and I will be bringing you all the latest from Canalside with Sports Editor Mel Booth and Blake Welton our people on the ground as David Wagner speaks to the awaiting press...