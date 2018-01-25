Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of this Saturday's FA Cup Fourth Round clash at home to Birmingham City (kick-off 3pm).

After securing safe passage to with victory over Bolton Wanderers in the last round, this weekend's tie is likely to be a welcome distraction from league woes for both teams.

The 2-0 defeat at Stoke City last Saturday meant the Terriers are now six league games without a win while visitors Birmingham currently lie 23rd in the SkyBet Championship.

Both sides are expected to make changes for the encounter with Philip Billing, Michael Hefele and Collin Quaner all likely to figure as they step up their rehabilitation from injury.

Wagner is also expected to be asked about any potential transfers in and out of the club as the January transfer window gets set to close next Wednesday, January 31.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Wayne Ankers, with Mel Booth and Blake Welton down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.