Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christian Benteke has withdrawn from the Belgium squad to face Scotland and the Republic of Ireland to hand Roy Hodgson another injury concern ahead of Crystal Palace 's trip to Huddersfield Town .

The Eagles travel to the John Smith's Stadium at the end of the international break next week to face a Terriers' side sat just one point and two places below them in the Premier League .

But Benteke may not be available for the crucial clash after withdrawing from international duty due to injury.

The 27-year-old striker had been recalled to the Red Devils' squad after missing out on a 2018 World Cup spot, but a knock has forced the ex-Liverpool and Aston Villa man to return to Selhurst Park.

The Belgian FA have not disclosed the details of the forward's injury, but some reports claim the Benteke has pulled out as a result of concerns over his knee.

The striker was sidelined with a knee problem for several weeks last season, although it is unclear whether the same injury has flared up once again.

Benteke joins team mates Wilfried Zaha and James Tomkins as a doubt for the Town match on Saturday, September 15, while Scott Dann has already been ruled out by ex-England boss Hodgson.