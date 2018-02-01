Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are likely to fear a Jose Mourinho -inspired backlash at the weekend with the Terriers 20/1 with BetVictor to leave Old Trafford with all three points.

The Terriers were bitterly disappointing midweek, losing 3-0 to Liverpool at the John Smith’s , and are now winless in their last seven Premier League games since the 4-1 defeat of Watford at Vicarage Road in the middle of December.

Pressure is beginning to mount on Town boss David Wagner , as the natives gradually become restless in West Yorkshire, and BetVictor have cut Town to the new 8/13 from 10/11 favourites to be relegated at the end of the current campaign.

Wins elsewhere for both Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth against top-six opposition see the pair of them ease to Even Money and 12/1 for the drop as the relegation picture becomes tighter with every week.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

Huddersfield Town - 8/13

Swansea City - Even Money

West Bromwich Albion - 11/10

Brighton & Hove Albion - 5/4

Newcastle United - 2/1

Stoke City - 2/1

4/1 Bar

As poor as Huddersfield were against the Reds, Manchester United were just as woeful in their 2-0 defeat at Wembley Stadium to a rampant Tottenham Hotspur side midweek.

United have been eased to Even Money from 4/6 in the betting without Manchester rivals City, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side trimmed to 8/1 from 12s after a dominating performance at the home of football.

Harry Kane led the line tremendously in the final third and remains the odds-on favourite to be the league’s leading goalscorer for a third consecutive season, and indeed 4/1 with BetVictor to be named the PFA Player of the Year.

Kane’s performances have been instrumental to Spurs’ push for a top-four place and with strikers at a premium in the top-flight it was fascinating to see both West Bromwich Albion , Brighton & Hove Albion and Swansea move to secure a talisman before the close of the January Transfer Window.

The Baggies brought Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool ; the Swans shelled out £20m to bring Andre Ayew back to the Liberty Stadium while the Seagulls captured Jurgen Locadia and Leonardo Ulloa.

Therein lies the problem for the Terriers with strikers Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounié the club’s joint top goalscorers with five apiece.

Huddersfield have the league’s least prolific attack netting 19 goals in the opening 24 games of the campaign; compared with Kane’s 21 already for Spurs!

And Huddersfield are 1/2 to draw a blank and 6/4 with BetVictor to net at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Terriers won the corresponding fixture 2-1 at the John Smith’s and are 70/1 to win the reverse fixture at the Red Devils, and 45/1 with BetVictor to win and both teams to score.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Realistically, it could be a long 90 minutes for David Wagner’s side, however, I can see them holding Mourinho’s side until half-time and I like the 21/10 for both sides to go in level at the break.

Alexis Sanchez will make his home debut and is 17/5 with BetVictor to break the deadlock and Even Money to score anytime on Saturday.

Given his recent run of form in front of goal I wouldn’t be surprised to see Romelu Lukaku dropped to the subs bench and he could be replaced by either Anthony Martial or Jesse Lingard in United’s attacking front three.

The former is 6/5 to net anytime, whilst local lad Lingard is 6/4 with BetVictor to net against the Terriers at the weekend.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.