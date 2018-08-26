Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowd of 21,193 turned out at the John Smith’s Stadium to watch Huddersfield Town take on Cardiff City.

It meant Town fell just short of having 100,000 people watching them in their first three Premier League matches.

A home gate of 21,858 would have taken them through that barrier, but it wasn’t quite to be.

Town will now be hoping for solid support on their travels this week, firstly to Stoke City in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday night and, secondly, to Everton next Saturday.

But were you in the crowd at the John Smith’s for the match against Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City?

If you were, you might well have made it into our gallery of pictures taken by photographer John Rushworth.

Take a look here: