A couple of loose teeth won’t stop Alex Mellor playing for Huddersfield Giants against Hull FC on Friday night.

That’s the message ahead of the John Smith’s Stadium clash from head coach Simon Woolford, who confirmed the club will have fresh discussions with Jake Mamo about possibilities of a new contract for next season.

Mellor was taken off with a suspected broken jaw in the 16-12 win over leaders St Helens which has highlighted the Giants as top-four contenders, even from six points back.

On the injury situation, Woolford explained: “Alex (Mellor) is good.

“He had some X-rays and CT scans and they were all clear, so it’s just a couple of loose teeth.

“Thankfully for us, he has trained well and he’ll train again on Thursday, so we expect him to play.

“There are a few battered and bruised bodies and a couple of guys who are a bit limited with their training this week, but that is nothing out of the ordinary and we expect them all to play.”

Alex Mellor has some good news for Huddersfield Giants fans

Aaron Murphy and Michael Lawrence are still out.

“If it was a semi-final, Murphy would have been right this week, but given the fact we’ve got next week off we thought the extra couple of weeks (of recuperation) would do him the world of good,” said the head coach.

“Hopefully Michael Lawrence will come back after the week off too.

“He is out of the boot and has started his rehab, so hopefully the next two weeks everything will go well for him and he’ll be ready for the Wakefield game (on Friday, August 31).”

On players who are coming out of contract – Shannon Wakeman, Ryan Hinchcliffe and Mamo included – Woolford confirmed: “Shannon is going back to Australia.

“He has got a good job back down in the Illawarra area, where he is from, and he is going to play in the competition down there – so he is heading back.

“Hinchy, we have been talking to frequently.

“He is really keen to stay and we are really keen for him to stay on as well, so we are just working through that.

“Jake Mamo had some interest from Australia but it has fallen over, so we will talk to him over the next couple of weeks and see where he is at as well.

“Obviously we have got some new imports over here and we have to balance that, because you are allowed only so many with the monetary side of things and the salary cap.

“So there are a lot of things to weigh up on what positions we need to get some depth and what positions we are comfortable with, so Richard (Thewlis) is working through that with me.”