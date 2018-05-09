Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have England wingman Jermaine McGillvary back in their squad for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup clash with Wakefield Trinity.

The 29-year-old World Cup star hasn’t played since March, when he suffered an injury against Wigan Warriors.

McGillvary is back for what will be only a sixth appearance of the season.

Also back is 35-year-old playmaker Danny Brough after a three-match ban.

The experienced duo replace Super League debutant Jake Wardle, who starts his own three-match ban after admitting to making a dangerous tackle in the last match, and Ollie Russell (who also made his first appearance against Widnes).

Incoming head coach Simon Woolford has again been keeping an eye on Giants preparations for the Cup thanks to Skype and regular updates from Thorman.

Woolford was delighted to have some input from Australia ahead of the 28-18 victory over Widnes Vikings, and he revealed how Nathan Brown - his head coach at Newcastle Knights – has been able to provide an insight to the Giants, where he was coach from 2009 to 2012.

“Nathan holds the club in very high regard and he sees the potential,” said Woolford.

“Obviously, he left the Giants in a really good state, he put in a lot of hard work and they were a really top team at the time.

“For whatever reason, they are not quite where they want to be at the moment, and a lot of players being on the sidelines hasn’t helped the cause, but Nathan enjoyed his time at the club and only has good things to say about them.

“He felt it was a great opportunity for me as my next step in coaching, and he feels it’s one where I can make a difference.”

Giants 19-man squad: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Seb Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Matty English.