Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield stadium bosses have released guide times for when concert-goers can expect to see Little Mix this Sunday.

The global girlband will take to the stage of the John Smith's Stadium for its first concert in over 11 years.

The gig is a sell-out and 28,000 fans are expected to pack the stadium for the pop concert to hear hits such as Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex from the X Factor winners at their Little Mix Summer Hits Tour.

The Stadium has issued guide times for when the support acts and Little Mix are likely to appear on stage.

The times given are:

Gates open at 5pm.

The first support act is due on stage at 6.50pm. It will be Australian siblings Germein.

Rak-Su, the second support act, will be on stage around 7.30pm. The boyband followed in Little Mix footsteps by winning the last series of the X Factor.

Little Mix are then set to take to the stage by 8.30pm. At concerts already held as part of the tour the set has been around 1 hour 20 minutes long.

The concert is then said to be finished by 10.30pm, depending on the time they take to the stage.

A travel warning has been issued by West Yorkshire Police and Kirklees is imposing parking and drop-off restrictions on the roads around the Stadium to assist fans getting to and from the stadium safely.