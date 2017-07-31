The video will start in 8 Cancel

A photographer has revealed her short film featuring Huddersfield celebrities to promote an exhibition of love stories to our hospital.

The HRI Love Stories project is the brainchild of artist Olivia Hemingway, who has created photographs of stars such as Lena Headey and Sir Patrick Stewart.

The portraits go with the stars’ individual experiences of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and are currently on show at Mallinson’s Brewery Taphouse, Market Walk, until September. The photos have also been recreated and put in the windows of local businesses across town.

But now Olivia has taken the project to the next step by teaming up with town centre-based The SHARP Agency to launch a moving video.

Familiar faces such as Joanne Harris and Eorl Crabtree all appear in the film, which omits the A’s and E’s from their names in a poignant message about the threats to downgrade the hospital and close A&E facilities.

Along with the video, Olivia has created a series of photographs of local residents’ stories about being treated at the hospital on the back of vintage postcards.

Olivia said: “The concept for this series of portraits came from my concern for the future of the hospital in my home town of Huddersfield.

“I couldn’t understand how such a large, densely populated town could be expected to manage safely without its hospital and the A&E.”