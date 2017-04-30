Simon Hoyle reveals the extent of puddle outside

Thousands of people lined the streets to create a wall of noise and a visual spectacle to rival a Tour de France stage.

The rugged Pennine hills were the impressive backdrop as the riders powered their way up the Holme Valley to be greeted with spectators five deep in places.

They clutched Yorkshire flags, pints of beer and their mobile phones as the Tour de Yorkshire hit our part of the world in impressive style.

Earlier, spectators were out in force across other parts of the route to wave the riders on.

Birstall’s Jacob Priestley statue was clad in a yellow dress to welcome the riders to the town, which was packed out with smiling faces.

In Brighouse , excited children decorated the streets with chalk art and hundreds gathered on Shibden Wall to see how the cyclists tackled one of the toughest climbs of the route.

Mirfield was a sea of expectant faces as the riders at about 3.30pm before the riders whizzed through Bradley and on to Dalton .

As the riders negotiated the tricky corners and rutted roads of Holmfirth , the sun shone and cries of ‘Allez! Allez!’ rang out.

Hundreds of people cheered as the police motorcyclists passed by. Then they cheered the team cars, the ‘caravan’ of publicity vehicles, the VIP vehicles - and then, after a long wait, the cyclists.

Some had waited several hours in Holmfirth and at other vantage points for the cyclists to finally arrive.

When they arrived the noise was tremendous.

Russell Mellor, having a pint outside the Tap House, said: “It’s brilliant to see and it has been very well organised.”

During the build up, Holmfirth resembled a carnival as families mingled with serious cyclists in their lycra. The pubs were shifting pints and cocktails in true Bank Holiday fashion.

Jack Dunnill, 81, from Wooldale, dressed up as Compo to help campaign group Let’s Save HRI raise a few pounds.

Local band Jackanory Jazz, featuring trombonist Max Lawrence and drummer Theo Maguire, provided the perfect laid-back musical accompaniment.

Carole Grogson, manager of the Age UK charity shop in Holmfirth, said it had been a brilliant day.

She and her sister Jane had decorated the shop, which included banners and a painted cycle.

She said: “It’s good for the village but I wish Holmfirth had decorated a bit more. Penistone looks amazing, absolutely amazing.”