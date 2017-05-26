Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle is on his way to Wembley – and raising charity cash every mile of the way!

The Huddersfield Town chairman and owner is cycling to the national stadium for Monday’s Championship play-off final against Reading to raise awareness and money of the More in Common charity.

The venture will also pay for 200 people from different backgrounds to enjoy the big day out at Wembley , when Town are playing for a place in the Premier League.

The full transcript of Dean Hoyle's pre-play-off final interview

“We did it for the play-off final in 2012 to raise money and it was a fantastic experience, and also it will help take my mind off things because while I’m pedalling I’m not thinking too deeply,” said Hoyle before setting off from the John Smith’s Stadium for a 210-mile journey.

“As an owner you are bound to be a bit nervous – I’m sure the owners of Reading will be nervous as well on Monday – but it’s a game of football and all we have to do is put the ball in the net, simple!

“Wembley will be a great occasion after everything we have done, with our cycle ride taking the same route as 2012 and raising money for a great cause.

“I’ve been really inspired by the work that has been carried out in our area by the ‘More In Common’ charity, set up in honour of Jo Cox.

“As Jo now famously said, ‘we have more in common than that which divides us’. I completely agree and think that, by raising money, we can take around 200 Huddersfield people from all different backgrounds to the game together as one for a day to remember.”

Kim Leadbeater , the sister of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in whose memory More in Common was set up, and Hoyle’s wife Janet were joined by four other friends on the ride.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Even before the horrendous events in Manchester on Monday , we had decided to do this,” explained Hoyle.

“Huddersfield is one of the most segregated towns in the country, we have all faiths in our community and those faiths need to come together a lot more.

“Everybody loves football and, under the umbrella of Wembley, we are raising money to bring families together from Huddersfield, take them to Wembley and give them a fantastic experience .”