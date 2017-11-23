Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Salendine Nook, Marsh, Lindley

SUBMITTED

J Spencer, outline application for construction of 5 dwellings, rear of, 3, Cowrakes Road, Lindley.

R B M Caretakers, works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Bremen House, 16, Edgerton Road, Edgerton.

Bryan Wood, works to tree preservation order(s) HU1/71 within a conservation area, Bryan Wood Residential Home, 1, Bryan Road, Edgerton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Peaker, construction of detached dwelling (within a Conservation Area), rear of, The Lodge, Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley.

C Piper, construction of single-storey rear extension, 131, Acre Street, Lindley.

D Chinn, c/o Agent, construction of detached garage, 154, Laund Road, Salendine Nook.

APPROVED

Pat Stewart, work to tree preservation order(s) HU1/71 within a conservation area, Banney Close, Halifax Road, Lindley.

D Hughs, listed building consent for replacement of windows, 771, New Hey Road, Outlane.

Fartown, Birkby, Deighton

SUBMITTED

Mohammad Billal, construction of one detached dwelling (within a Conservation Area), land adjacent, 47, Wheathouse Road, Birkby.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVS) flexible change of use from office use (class B1a) to driver testing centre (class Sui Generis) with internal and external alterations, Ground floor, Abecus House, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley.

UVEE Developments, c/o agent, prior approval from change of use from office (B1) to dwellinghouses (C3), Crown House, Southgate, Huddersfield.

MAS Management Services Ltd, C/o Agent, change of use from digital printer/copy shop to retail (A1) (within a Conservation Area), Swiftprint, 3-5, Wood Street, Huddersfield.

Savio Fong, Listed Building consent for installation of 2 no illuminated signs (within a Conservation Area), 4, Queen Street, Huddersfield.

SKA Developments, C/o Agent, construction of extensions and alterations to convert existing building to student accommodation (within a Conservation Area), Co-op Building, 103, New Street, Huddersfield.

Bridget Krasinski, works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 15, Oakfield Road, Birkby.

Singh, construction of two storey rear extension and demolition of existing single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) (Listed Building), 47, Spring Street, Springwood, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Polyotha, change of use from A2 commercial to A3 restaurant (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 46, John William Street, Huddersfield.

Radcliffe & Sons Ltd, change of use, alterations and part demolition to convert former stable and stores to plant hire counter and office accommodation and construction of security fencing and siting of storage units, Radcliffe House, Queens Square, Huddersfield.

D Lane, construction of first-floor bedroom with carport below, 20, Kennedy Avenue, Fixby.

S Gee, construction first-floor rear extension, 26, Willow Lane, Fartown.

A Dhillon, construction of extension to create dwelling forming annexe accommodation associated with 9, Paget Crescent, Birkby, Huddersfield, HD2 2BZ and construction of extensions to existing dwelling, 9, Paget Crescent, Birkby.

J S Dhaliwell, construction of rear extension with storage space in roof, 12, The Dell, Fixby

APPROVED

Radcliffe & Sons Ltd, Advertisement consent for construction of 2 illuminated signs, Radcliffe House, Queens Square, Huddersfield.

Slaithwaite, Golcar, Marsden

SUBMITTED

Mr Baker, change of use of land to domestic curtilage, formation of partly subterranean car port and installation of water borehole, Greystones Farm, Scout, Woods Mount, Marsden.

David Fisher, discharge of conditions 11 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) and 12 (Remediation Strategy) on previous application 2017/90989 for construction of 5 dwellings, HI Pylon Works, Slades Road, Bolster Moor, Golcar.

H Willerton, alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation, 5, Spring Side Rise, Golcar.

BAK Contracts, discharge conditions 5 and 6 (materials) on previous permission 2011/93270 for outline application for construction of 18 dwellings, Land Rear Of, 101-111, Banks Road, Linthwaite.

Ken Far, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, 3, Victoria Lane, Golcar.

Caretech, works to tree preservation order(s) 38/94, The Lodge, 207A, Scar Lane, Milnsbridge.

Heritage tree & ground solutions, works to tree preservation order(s) 30/89, 40, Birks Road, Longwood.

REFUSED

Mr Tibbott, construction of detached dwelling, Land at, Ridings Lane, Golcar.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Holden, change of use from annexe associated with host property to independent holiday let and construction of decking, Old Bank Bottom, Marsden.

Mr Taylor, construction of single-storey front and rear extensions, Sunnyside, Plains Lane, Marsden.

I Millward, construction of first-floor rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 146, Armitage Road, Milnsbridge.

J Whiteley, construction of raised decking platform over existing flat roof, 35, Blackmoorfoot, Blackmoorfoot Road, Linthwaite.

H Dunlop, construction of single-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 36, Knowl Road, Golcar.

C Scott, formation of Juliet balcony to front, 54, Slades Road, Bolster Moor, Golcar.

Mrs Balderstone, outline permission for residential development, Firs Garth, 275, Longwood Road, Longwood.

R Simpson, construction of first-floor front extension, 289, Radcliffe Road, Slaithwaite.

Honley, Meltham, Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

Mr Chilton, discharge conditions 6 (drainage), 7 (EDS), 8 (habitat) on previous permission 2016/94282 for demolition of existing bungalow and construction of new dwelling with detached garage, 301, Woodhead Road, Holme, Holmfirth.

Nicola Aspinall, construction of single-storey garage, first-floor front balcony and alterations to existing garage to form living accommodation, 84, Ridings Fields, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Miller Homes, discharge conditions 6-10 and 12 on previous permission 2017/91361 for construction of 39 dwelling and associated landscaping, Land at, Cross Lane, Scholes, Holmfirth.

A Gledhill, construction of single-storey rear extension and alterations to convert garage to living accommodation, 27, South Street, Netherton.

William Rushforth, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, 34, Upper Bank End Road, Holmfirth.

Jones Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd, discharge conditions 3 (drainage) and 4 (boundary treatments) on previous permission for demolition of existing bungalow and construction of 3 detached dwellings with integral garages, Southfield, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Harrison Hoare, construction of first-floor extension and conversion of garage to form living space, 7, Briar Avenue, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Donna Boucherat, works to tree preservation order (s) 05/79 within a conservation area, Holme Hurst, 27, Upperthong Lane, Holmfirth.

J Pottinger, construction of single-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 2, Pell Lane, Wooldale, Holmfirth everley Grimshaw, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area.

REFUSED

J & L Nock, construction of single-storey rear extension, Piperwell Cottage, Piper Well Lane, Shepley.

APPROVED

Roger Greenwood, Listed Building Consent for replacement windows (within a Conservation Area), 128, Town Gate, Netherthong, Holmfirth

Backon, works to tree preservation order(s) 01/95, 70, Colders Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth.

John Hardy, works to tree preservation order(s) 50/95, 15, Seymour Walk, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Almondbury, Dalton, Newsome

SUBMITTED

M Lewis, construction of conservatory and raised patio to rear, 1, Highgate Drive, Lepton

J Smith, construction of two storey side extension, 48, Meadow Park, Kirkheaton.

Mr & Mrs Bell, construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 3 , Thurgory Gate, Lepton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Pawar, construction of single-storey rear extension, 2, Crossley Lane, Dalton.

J Haigh, Alterations to convert first-floor flat into two flats, 80, Long Lane, Dalton.

H Brown, construction of single-storey side extension, 73, Highgate Lane, Lepton.

Denby Dale, Kirkburton, Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

A Ross, construction of garage and single-storey link extension, The Paddock, 5, Near Bank, Shelley.

N Brown, listed building consent for opening of internal arch (within a Conservation Area), Kirkburton Hall, Penistone Road, Kirkburton.

Mr & Mrs Bromley, demolition of existing conservatory and construction of side extension, first-floor side extension and formation of new gated entrance (within a Conservation Area), Southdale House, Denby Lane, Upper Denby.

Richard Usher, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, Old Farm, 8, North Row, Shepley.

Robert Napier, works to tree preservation order(s) 7/89, 21/93, Netherfield House, 12, Riley Lane, Kirkburton.

Mr & Mrs Roebuck , construction of single-storey rear extension, replacement windows, formation of additional window opening and internal alterations (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Netherton Farm, 41, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

Mr & Mrs A Moscovitch, construction of detached dwelling, adj, 6, Northfield Lane, Highburton.

Steve Glover, certificate of lawfulness for proposed alterations to convert garage to living accommodation and formation of window, 9, Brook Meadows, Denby Dale.

Spivy, works to tree preservation order(s) 09a/95 within a conservation area, Strines Lodge, Penistone Road, High Flatts.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

N Roberts, construction of garage and demolition of existing garage (within a Conservation Area), adjacent to, 20, North Road, Kirkburton.

Mr & Mrs J Hugill, construction of first-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 12, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

W Taylor & C Metcalf, construction of extensions and alterations to bungalow and garage, Beckside, Dam Hill, Shelley.

Mr & Mrs G & F Newsome, construction of side and front extensions and alterations, 291, Cumberworth Lane, Denby Dale.

St Aidan’s Church formation of external escape doors (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), PCC of St Aidans Church, Radcliffe Street, Skelmanthorpe.

Mr & Mrs Weatherill, demolition of existing extension and construction of single-storey rear extension, 16, Abbey Road, Shepley.

Brighouse, Elland, Mirfield, Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

Anthony Sowden, C/o Agent, construction of detached dwelling, 4A, Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

Edward Brown, works to tree preservation order(s) 10/02, 75, Towngate, Mirfield.

D Barker, Construction of two storey side extension and detached garage, 32, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

S Nicholls, Construction of temporary decking to serve temporary caravan, 107, Leeds Road, Mirfield.

A Hays, demolition of existing garage and construction of two storey and single-storey extensions to side and rear, 7, Quarryside Road, Mirfield .

Mr Akhtar, Construction of single-storey extension to form refrigeration building, bin store and external canopy roof, 17, Station Road, Mirfield