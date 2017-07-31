Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers remain in custody today (MON) as detectives continue their enquiries into shooting incidents in Huddersfield.

The two males, aged 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and assisting an offender respectively.

Two men aged 22 and 23, who were earlier arrested in connection with an incident in Harpe Inge and Holays , Dalton, last Thursday night in which a taxi driver received shotgun pellet injuries, have been released pending further enquiries.

The taxi driver, a man in his 40s, was released from hospital after receiving treatment.

A 14-year-old boy and a girl aged 15 were earlier released pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

The enquiries follow firearms incidents in Dalton Fold Road in Rawthorpe, The Ghyll in Fixby and New House Road, Deighton.

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked to the incident in Holays.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about any of the incidents to phone 101 or give information anonymously to call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.