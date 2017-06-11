Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners fighting to save the A&E at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary have thrown down the gauntlet to the town’s newly-elected MPs.

The battle for A&E was thrust into the centre of the General Election battle by Labour’s Barry Sheerman and Thelma Walker.

Mr Sheerman was re-elected in Huddersfield while Mrs Walker ousted Tory Jason McCartney in Colne Valley.

Karl Deitch, founder of the hospital campaign now called Let’s Save Huddersfield A&E, said the future of HRI’s A&E had become a “political football.”

He was angered by an election leaflet from Mrs Walker sent to voters on polling day which read: “Today’s election will be close. The choice is clear: A vote for Thelma Walker and Labour is a vote to save Huddersfield A&E. A vote for the Conservatives is a vote to close it.”

Karl said: “Barry and Thelma put saving A&E at the heart of their campaigns so now they have to deliver.

“If they have made this the main point of their campaign they have to put their heart and soul into saving A&E.

“More than 50,000 people have voted for them and there are a lot of people banking on them.

“They have made an election promise and we expect them to deliver.”

Karl said he had yet to meet Mrs Walker but Mr McCartney had been very supportive.

“With Jason being a Conservative he could walk straight into (health secretary) Jeremy Hunt’s office and he stood up to speak in Parliament at every opportunity.

“We will work with anybody who wants to work with us.

“People’s lives depend on us saving this hospital. I receive so many messages from people saying: ‘Please carry on. My mum, dad, son or daughter depends on this hospital.

“If anything the MPs saying they will save the A&E takes the pressure off us. They need to deliver on their election promise.”

In a ‘thank you’ message to supporters on Facebook Mr McCartney also took a swipe at Mrs Walker’s A&E pledge saying one of the main reasons for his defeat was “my Labour opponent promising to save HRI.”

Mrs Walker told the Examiner that had a Labour government been elected the NHS closures would have been halted and that was what she was referring to in the leaflet.

Reaction to Theresa May's description of the closure of hospital services as "scaremongering"

She said that now Kirklees had four Labour MPs they would be a stronger voice in Parliament. Mr McCartney, she said, had voted for the Health and Social Care Act which gave power to GPs and created Clinical Commissioning Groups, the body proposing changes to HRI.

Mrs Walker pledged to fight to save HRI’s A&E.