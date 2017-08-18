Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor has called for consultation about major development plans metres away from each other and the impact it will have on an already busy road.

Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt says Kirklees will be affected by plans being drawn up in Calderdale for major development around the Cooper Bridge area.

But Clr Bolt says he and ward colleagues haven’t been consulted – and he says the plan fails to explain what road improvements are planned for the area.

Major development is planned for both Kirklees and Calderdale sides of Cooper Bridge.

Clr Bolt said: “I haven’t seen any consultation with adjacent ward councillors and this would apply to my colleagues in Liversegde and Gomersal as well

“Simply contacting Kirklees at Huddersfield is not consultation for an important matter like this.

“The (Calderdale) plan shows no improvements to the road network, and again it’s no use hoping bids to West Yorkshire Combined Authority will alleviate the issues, the idea is that the Local Plan should cover it all.

“Mirfield residents frequently have to use Calderdale roads to access the M62 at J25 and even to get to Huddersfield.

“We have already seen the neglect and lack of attention Halifax shows to these key corridors, so are not filled with enthusiasm.”

On the Calderdale side there are plans for a major Enterprise Zone at Clifton, plus a new ‘garden suburb’ at Clifton at Bradley Wood.

On the Kirklees side land off Wakefield Road is being earmarked for employment use.

Calderdale Council’s Planning Service Lead, Richard Seaman, said: “The Local Plan proposals do not show the fine details of planned road improvements, however, there has been considerable cross boundary liaison with Kirklees Council in the preparation of our respective plans.

“We will continue to work with Kirklees to ensure co-ordinated delivery of development and infrastructure across the adjoining areas of our districts.”

He said all sites had been through a rigorous assessment process.