Town fan Alan Brown has paid a unique tribute to the Terriers at his home on an island 8,000 miles from Huddersfield.

Alan, 64, has been spending the last few days re-tiling his swimming pool on Bali to spell out HTAFC in honour Town winning promotion at Wembley.

Daughter Evie said her dad was a lifelong Town fan who continued to be a season card holder despite living on the other side of the world.

“He comes over for a lot of the games,” said Evie.

“He will come over for two months at a time when there’s a run of good games. He came over in January and February and has been a season card holder for decades.”

Alan, from Golcar, has been living on Bali full-time for around two years.

He has been building a villa for himself on land in an area of jungle.

Evie, from Marsden, said her dad was still miffed at missing the Wembley final - and it’s all her fault!

“It’s my wedding next week and my dad is giving me away. He couldn’t come over for the play-off and then again for my wedding. He wasn’t happy about it!”

Alan is now looking forward to seeing Town play Premier League opposition.

“He loves it in Bali but when he comes back he spends his time in Merrie England talking about football and the weather.”