This incredible dashcam footage shows the moment armed police pulled up alongside a car and surrounded it.

The incident unfolded right in front of one stunned motorist as she was driving along Wakefield Road in Moldgreen last night (Sunday).

The motorist was driving towards Huddersfield town centre shortly before 9pm when three unmarked police vehicles pulled up to the traffic lights by Aden Court Care Home in front of her, before blocking a car as armed officers got out and surrounded it.

The officers open the doors of the black Jaguar pointing their weapons inside.

Dozens of officers swarm around the car with it blocked in by the vehicles.

A number of other police vehicles can be seen behind in other footage.

The footage ends by showing a man appearing to be handcuffed and taken away.

Traffic was temporarily halted on the road as the operation occurred, with many eyewitnesses saying they saw multiple police vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted and are yet to comment on the incident.

The incident comes days after armed police were called to a group of men armed with machetes fighting in Sheepridge .

Last month officers also carried out a series of armed raids across Huddersfield arresting 18 people.

And armed officers were deployed at the start of June to carry out terrorism raids in Crosland Moor .