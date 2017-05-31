Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National newspapers have joined Huddersfield Town’s promotion party with positive coverage of our “honest market town” and the “most extraordinary of promotions.”

The Daily Mail’s Ian Ladyman says promotion “does present this part of Yorkshire with an opportunity for betterment and that is the beauty of it” but he says it would be wrong to suggest that a spell in the Premier League will transform a town’s fortunes, citing the example of Hull.

The Guardian published an interview with penalty hero Christopher Schindler who credited Town’s success to David Wagner ’s meticulous attention to detail – including giving each player personalised blue and white wristbands before the victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-finals .

The wristbands had the player’s initials, squad number and the words ‘no limit’ printed on them.

The Daily Telegraph’s James Ducker calls Huddersfield an “honest market town” beneath a headline which declared: “ Huddersfield faithful welcome whole new world.”

The paper quoted fan Glynn Battye who travelled from his home in Florida to Wembley.

The Times’ Matt Hughes says Town’s players will receive a bonus pool of £4m to share between them as a reward for winning promotion. It split equally, each player will get £160,000, “although some will get more,” the paper notes.

Gregor Robertson, beneath a Times headline of ‘Now we don’t have to tell people we’re a town near Leeds’, writes: “There are hopes that this most extraordinary of promotions, and the £185m windfall coming Huddersfield’s way, could also be a catalyst for growth in the area’s economy.”

The Times quoted James Chisem, secretary of Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, saying: "Maybe now when we go on holiday we won't have to tell people we're a town near Leeds."

In the Daily Express, writer Tony Banks says Wagner has “inspired one of English football’s greatest success stories .”

Richard Sutcliffe, writing in the ‘i’ newspaper, says there is an “inordinately small window” for Huddersfield to prepare for life in the Premier League and that a “strong start is imperative.”

The Sun gives the promotion party the front page treatment, using the headline ‘Smile Awheel’. Writer Martin Blackman quoted ex-Town player Trevor Cherry saying: “Promotion is like winning the pools for Huddersfield.”

The Daily Mirror’s Mike Walters, under a Band of Brothers headline, credited the play-off win to Wagner’s purchase of the £1 personalised wristbands which had helped inspire the players to trust in themselves.

The Daily Star’s Paul Brown also went for the customised wristbands story, calling them “the wacky secret.”

Brown added: “Huddersfield will be favourites to go straight back down next season but Schindler insists they have nothing to fear from the Premier League.”