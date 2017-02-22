Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield and brass banding goes hand in hand.

So it’s apt that Huddersfield Town Hall will host the Yorkshire heats of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

Over the weekend of the March 4 and 5 more than sixty bands will be competing in the town hall championships to win the honour of representing Yorkshire at the finals.

Among the Championship bands – the premier league of the brass band world – already confirmed are Brighouse and Rastrick, Elland Silver and Black Dyke.

In the First Section Hade Edge, Lindley, Marsden Silver and Skelmanthorpe will line-up on the town hall stage.

In the Second Section there’s Meltham and Meltham Mils, Skelmanthorpe Prospect and Slaithwaite, while West Yorkshire Police will appear in the Third Section.

The organising team say: “With some of the finest Bands in Britain...few contests are so fiercely competitive.”

“If you have never visited the Yorkshire Championship before you can be assured of drama and unforgettable musical performances.”

The concert gets underway from 9.15am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. For tickets, priced £6-£10 visit www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire/tickets.php .