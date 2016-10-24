A rural footpath is being resurfaced with a substance made out of 870 car tyres.

The creative approach has been taken to resurfacing a footpath used by walkers in Meltham.

Kirklees Council was asked by residents to improve 260m of path which links Wessendenhead Road and Calmlands Road.

A council report says: “The existing surface of sandstone aggregate has deteriorated. Despite the previous installation of cross drains and a side drain, the surface has been eroded by surface water run-off. Grass is encroaching from the sides.

“It is likely that, without further intervention, the condition of the path will deteriorate further.

“The route is very well used. It provides an off-road link between residential areas and it is popular with dog walkers and leisure walkers. It forms part of a route promoted by Meltham Walkers Are Welcome.

“The type of surfacing proposed is an innovation in materials because it uses a difficult to dispose of waste material, car tyres, it creates a porous path surface resistant to erosion, it allows water to slowly disperse, rather than flow, thereby reducing any contribution to flooding, it significantly reduces future maintenance requirements and it provides an all-weather surface.”

The work costs £25,000 made up of funding from the New Homes Bonus, which is money given to councils for new homes, and from the council’s Rights of Way budget.