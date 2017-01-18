Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four charities are set to benefit from this summer’s Huddersfield Marathon.

The marathon is one of three races – alongside a half-marathon and a fun run – which will be held on June 4 as part of the Run Huddersfield Festival organised by Birchencliffe-based events management company TeamOA Ltd.

The chosen charities are Holme Valley Mountain Rescue; children’s cancer charity Ruddi’s Retreat; Shabang Inclusive Learning, which runs creative projects for children with additional needs; and Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes, whose volunteer motorcyclists deliver blood and other medical items to hospitals and hospices around the local area..

Wane Law, of TeamOA Ltd, said: “We want the race to have a positive impact on Kirklees and we are very pleased to be working with charities who help across diverse sectors of the local community. In addition, many runners will be supporting their own personal good cause, making the race valuable for many charities.”

Kim Reuter, of Shabang, said: “It’s brilliant that the event is supporting small grass roots charities like ours.” Vicki Green, of Ruddi’s Retreat, said: “We look forward to working with Wane and the team to raise awareness for the marathon and the charity partners involved.” Details of the route for the 2017 full marathon will be revealed shortly.