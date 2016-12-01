Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The release date for a charity “protest” single in aid of the Jo Cox Foundation has been announced.

A star-studded line up of musicians and politicians have collaborated on the track which will be released in two weeks’ time – and could make Christmas No1.

The Rolling Stones cover features vocals from the Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson, KT Tunstall and Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel fame.

Batley & Spen’s new MP Tracy Brabin also sings on the track, A cover of You Can’t Always Get What You Want, with various colleagues from different parties.

With a release date set for December 16, the single could be primed for the coveted festive No1 spot. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to charities supported by Jo.

The song was described as a “statement” by producer Robin Millar.

He said: “This is essentially a protest record as we believe a piece of music can still make a statement.”

Singer David Gray, who also lends his vocals to the track, said mum-of-two Jo was “someone you could believe in” in an “era of public disenchantment.”

Jo was murdered in June by white supremacist Thomas Mair.

Mair was convicted at the Old Bailey last week and sentenced to a whole life term for the “politically-motivated” attack.