Road close at Batley Carr
Buses are being diverted:
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page page today - leading on Honley man Robert Pearson, who will appear in court after being confronted by paedophile hunters.
Person, 56, was faced by self-style paedophile hunter Jamie Lee at his home on Friday and has since been charged with a grooming offence.
Officers seize car as driver heads to work...uninsured
This was in Heckmondwike earlier this morning:
Problems on the M62
Lane closures on the M62 westbound in two different spots this morning...
The first is between junctions 23 and 22 over Rishworth Moor due to an earlier accident - traffic is back to Ainley Top so delays to be expected there this morning.
The motorway is back down to two lanes further along at junction 18 due to a broken down lorry and there are reports of 20 minute delays there, too.
here’s how it’s looking around junction 23...
Ice on the roads
Below freezing temperatures this morning means ice on your cars...and on the roads.
Lots of thick black ice and frost about so take extra special care and avoid any potentially hazardous, hairpin-bend roads.
