The family of M62 shooting victim Mohammed Yassar Yaqub have been left devastated by what happened.

Mr Yaqub, 27, of Crosland Moor, died after being shot by a police officer on the M62 at Ainley Top on Monday night.

A statement issued through a solicitor says: “Mr Yaqub’s family are in shock, and are distraught. They would ask the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“The family are fully aware that the incident that led to the death of Mr Yaqub is currently being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission and they do not wish to make any further comment at this stage.”

Mr Yaqub’s father Mohammed is a well-known local businessman and property owner in the Crosland Moor area of the town.