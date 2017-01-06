Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court charged with firearms offences following a police operation in which a Crosland Moor man was shot and killed.

Moshin Amin, 30, of Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, was arrested as part of the operation during which Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 28, was shot on the M62 at Ainley Top .

Amin appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.

He appeared in the dock and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the four-minute hearing.

Reading the details of the charges, the court clerk said Amin was charged with possessing a converted self-loading pistol, a sound moderator and 11 9mm rounds of ammunition without a firearms certificate.

District Judge Marie Mallon remanded Amin into custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on February 3.

No application for bail was made.

Earlier, an inquest into Mr Yaqub’s death was opened and adjourned at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

And hundreds of mourners attended his funeral at the Masjid Bilal mosque in Lockwood .

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Yaqub died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the death.

Four men, aged 30, 37 and two aged 26, who were also arrested on Monday evening, have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.