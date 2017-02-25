Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rumours that only Huddersfield and Dewsbury libraries will remain open have been scotched by a top councillor.

Only 18 months after the last cuts, Kirklees Council has said it must slash another £1.9m from the libraries budget.

About 50 staff are at risk of redundancy.

The bid to shave off almost half of the funding has left many predicting the majority of the borough’s 24 libraries will shut.

Clr Graham Turner has admitted it is very unlikely all two dozen will be able to continue with Kirklees funding.

But he has vowed he and staff would be working “flat out” to keep as many open as possible.

Plans to outsource the library service to an arms length trust – similar to Kirklees Active Leisure – are also being considered.

“There’s sufficient money to have more than two libraries,” said Clr Turner.

“But I would be very surprised if we don’t have to close some libraries.

“If we can find a way around it that would be great.

“We will do everything we can to keep as many open as possible.”

The criteria about which stays and which goes have not yet been designed.

Another consultation with the public will be held later this year.

Only two libraries were shut down during the last review – Lepton and Thornhill Lees.

But opening hours and staffing were reduced, with volunteers taking up some of the slack.

Clr Turner said they had already talked with ‘friends’ groups at Meltham and Batley and were scheduled to meet with several more.

“We’re on a merry-go-round like last time but we will speak to anyone who wants to speak to us,” he added.

“We’re looking at all options but it’s early days. We’ve got 12 months so it’s full steam ahead.

“We’re working flat out, this will be taking a lot of people’s lives up.”

When the project is complete the libraries budget will have dropped by two thirds in just three years.

A total of £1.8m was taken from the £5.9m budget in 2016/17, leaving £4.1m.

Now a further £1.9m cut will leave just £2.2m.

Clr Turner, the cabinet member for resources, said the government was “very keen” for Kirklees to investigate moving libraries to a trust model.

He said he had considered it at the last review but felt it would put more jobs and services at risk.

But now with more cuts it would have to be looked at again.

Suffolk, York and Nottingham councils have recently taken up the option.