Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is this what they mean by street furniture?

These old armchairs have been dumped on Bradford Road, one of Huddersfield’s busiest routes, and are the latest example of the fly-tipping problem.

They were spotted at the end of Back Beech Terrace, where it meets Bradford Road, on Monday lunchtime and were still there several hours later.

The location is a short distance from the council’s waste and recycling depot on Emerald Street, Hillhouse.

Regular users of the council tips have claimed that a new permit scheme, introduced last year, has made it harder for people to get rid of their waste.

Anyone who uses the borough’s five waste and recycling centres must register their details. And the council now charges £5 per item for bulky waste removal.