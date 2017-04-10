Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town went down to a disappointing defeat away to SkyBet Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

David Wagner's side never got going at the City Ground and were made to pay through goals either side of half-time from full-back Eric Lichaj and forward Jamie Ward.

Although the result leaves Town third in the table, it all but extinguishes any lingering hopes of gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, having now recorded three defeats in four league games, a play-off place is still not guaranteed either as the side appear to be experiencing a dip in form at the wrong time.

A sentiment echoed by Danny in Outlane who stated the side 'need to be going into the play-offs with some good form' with Colne Valley's Derek also urged the side 'to find some consistency'.

Terry in Lincoln also agreed, saying it was 'just the opposite performance to Wednesday (against Norwich City)' while also pointing out injured Chelsea FC duo Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer have been sorely missed during this poor run – particularly their flair in the final third.

Glen from Wales summed the performance up as 'dismal', SPH in Almondbury called it 'woeful' while Joe in Marsh described it as 'abysmal' before going on to say the side lacked cohesion, pace and quality.

After defeats against other league strugglers Wigan Athletic, Bristol City and Burton Albion, Phil in Birstall feels Wagner's men may 'underestimate teams at the lower end of the table' while Kirkburton's Bob put a positive spin on it by saying 'it's a good job we will be playing the top teams in the playoffs!'

Dalton's Chris Green felt the inability to dispatch lesser opposition could 'be a psychological-related issue or a case the side can't deal with the game plans they use' before going on to add, 'either way, this form has to stop because momentum is pivotal in the play-offs.'

However, Glenn in Leigh feels the side 'would get turned over big time' in the play-offs with performances like that with Salendine Nook 's Tony 'dreading the play-off because it is such a lottery' before adding 'form goes out of the window.'

Ian in Newark said: “Forest were too good for us – beating us at the pressing game and attacking with pace down the wings, turning the full-backs and exposing the defence.

A downbeat Steve in Dalton added the season is going to end in a case of "what if" "if only" with the club throwing away the best chance of promotion in it's history while Tim in Jersey agreed but also felt the play-off race would go down to the last game of the season.