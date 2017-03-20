International break come at a good time for Town - Wagner

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is looking forward to the next fortnight as international football means SkyBet Championship action takes a back seat.

After a hectic fixture schedule witnessed Town play eight games in 28 days last month, the 2018 World Cup qualifiers cannot come soon enough for Wagner's men in order to recharge their batteries.

“I think we've pretty much played nearly every three days for five weeks,” remarked David Wagner.

“It's been a very busy schedule but now we will use the break to recover physically and mentally and work on some new things ahead of the last four weeks of the season.

Town's next game is against relegation threatened Burton Albion at the John Smith's Stadium on April 1 with the German head coach looking for a response after the damaging 4-0 defeat at Bristol City.

And the break will also give a number of players time to recover from knocks and niggles with Town forced to make three changes during the defeat with Elias Kachunga and Izzy Brown coming off injured and Jonathan Hogg needing on-field treatment for nearly 15 minutes due to a neck injury.

And although Hogg has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, the boss is hopeful the rest of his squad will be ready for action when the Brewers visit West Yorkshire next month.

“It's important we don't have a game next week so we can recover and get every one fresh again,” said Wagner.

“We will use the international break to refresh and respond to this result (at Bristol City).

"We are in a very good position with nine games to go and we have been through too much together as a group for me to question my players on one night and one result."

Should he recover from the injury sustained at Ashton Gate, Kachunga could make his debut for DR Congo against Kenya in Nairobi on Sunday, March 26.

Danny Ward is also in the 23-man Wales squad for their crunch World Cup 2018 Group D qualifier away to the Republic of Ireland while influential midfielder Aaron Mooy joins Australia for a similar challenge against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

But whereas Wagner has had concerns in the past over the amount of travelling and games the latter has experienced with the Socceroos, he is less concerned this time round.

“We are used to handling this situation,” the Huddersfield Town boss said.

“Besides, Aaron has not had the same amount of minutes in his legs as others recently because he was not been able to play in the cup games against Manchester City.

“Of course, it is still a lot of travel, time changes, temperature changes so we will see what he looks like after it”.