Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says he has “every trust and belief” in his players to get Huddersfield Town firmly back on track in the Premier League.

Since drawing at Burnley, Town have lost top-flight matches against Tottenham and Swansea City while, next on the agenda, are Manchester United and Liverpool.

Despite being without a win in seven matches in all competitions, Wagner is excited about the matches ahead, believing Town can prosper if they are brave on the ball and cut out needless mistakes.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Asked how he feels Town have coped over the first eight matches of the campaign, the head coach answered: “I would say okay, with all the ups and downs we expected.

“We have had some very good games and we have had some very poor games, like West Ham.

“Then we have had games where we have had a poor half and then a good second half (like Swansea last weekend).

“I think we have shown what we are capable of in this division but, for this, we have to be really at our best – at our best in terms of bravery on the ball and without any easy mistakes.

“In the last two games we have made too many mistakes before the goals we have conceded, and this is what we have to change.”

Wagner added of Town’s attacking: “I think we have shown we are able to create some moments and we are able to play some good stuff – I am full of confidence and have every trust and belief in the group because we know what we have to do to be successful.

“I think we have shown this, and we will play in our way.”