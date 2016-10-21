Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

David Wagner underlines what is most important about Huddersfield Town clash with Derby County

Town's Head Coach on a 'new situation' for his group of players ahead of the SkyBet Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town's Head Coach David Wagner looks on.
Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town's Head Coach David Wagner looks on.

David Wagner insists the Derby County match is NOT more important just because Huddersfield Town have lost successive matches.

Town have dropped to fourth in the Championship table on the back of losses to Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End – the first time they’ve lost back-to-back all season.

Wagner is considering changes to freshen things up but says it doesn’t make sense to rip up the gameplan which fuelled a blistering start to the campaign.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner on creativity and being more clinical

WATCH: David Wagner on creativity and finishing of his squad
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“This game is not more important just because we haven’t picked up points in the last two matches – if we have won them both it would still have been just as important,” explained Wagner.

“The interesting thing with this match is that we are in a new situation as a group, and we have to handle that situation.

“It is interesting to test ourselves after two defeats in a row and our first under-performance of the season.

“Nobody is happy at the moment with what we delivered in midweek, so that’s why it’s so important we show we are able to handle the situation we are in now.”

WATCH: What Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner expects from Derby County

WATCH: What David Wagner expects from Derby County
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Wagner held a ‘big meeting’ of players and backroom staff to discuss events at Deepdale and make sure preparations for the visit of Derby County are spot on.

“The players are self-critical and an intelligent group, they are professional and want to turn things around immediately, which is why we are happy we have this game coming up straight away,” said Wagner.

“There is no need for us not to trust in our game and have confidence in ourselves, because there have been so many positives in what we have done this season.

“We were not good enough at Preston and are honest enough to say that, but we have looked into the various reasons with individuals and the group and we move on with belief.”

Huddersfield Town latest

Your Best Moments of the Season So Far Doug Thomson's Derby County Preview Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog Huddersfield Town Backing Hands Off HRI
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town v Derby: Pick your side to take on the Rams

Use our gadget to name your starting XI

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Derby County FC
Huddersfield Town FC
People
David Wagner
Places
John Smith's Stadium

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    David Wagner: Why Philip Billing is not being considered for Huddersifield Town against Derby County
  2. Stuart Webber
    Huddersfield Town relaxed over Stuart Webber link with Scottish Premiership side Celtic
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    How did Huddersfield Town Under 23s fare at Barnsley?
  4. Dale Tempest
    What Huddersfield Town players and fans need to do now according to Dale Tempest
  5. David Wagner
    Highest level a must against Derby County says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent