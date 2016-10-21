David Wagner insists the Derby County match is NOT more important just because Huddersfield Town have lost successive matches.

Town have dropped to fourth in the Championship table on the back of losses to Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End – the first time they’ve lost back-to-back all season.

Wagner is considering changes to freshen things up but says it doesn’t make sense to rip up the gameplan which fuelled a blistering start to the campaign.

“This game is not more important just because we haven’t picked up points in the last two matches – if we have won them both it would still have been just as important,” explained Wagner.

“The interesting thing with this match is that we are in a new situation as a group, and we have to handle that situation.

“It is interesting to test ourselves after two defeats in a row and our first under-performance of the season.

“Nobody is happy at the moment with what we delivered in midweek, so that’s why it’s so important we show we are able to handle the situation we are in now.”

Wagner held a ‘big meeting’ of players and backroom staff to discuss events at Deepdale and make sure preparations for the visit of Derby County are spot on.

“The players are self-critical and an intelligent group, they are professional and want to turn things around immediately, which is why we are happy we have this game coming up straight away,” said Wagner.

“There is no need for us not to trust in our game and have confidence in ourselves, because there have been so many positives in what we have done this season.

“We were not good enough at Preston and are honest enough to say that, but we have looked into the various reasons with individuals and the group and we move on with belief.”