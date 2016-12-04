Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How ironic that Huddersfield Town slipped out of the Championship play-off places after producing one of their best performances since leading the table eight games previously.

As David Wagner said, if his side keep playing like this, they will surely start to pick up victories - but they would be a lot easier to come by if Town started scoring more goals.

Despite the boss’ protestations, their difficulty in converting chances is surely something of a concern.

According to the match stats, they had 29 efforts on goal, eight of them on target.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo preview Town's trip to Blackburn Share this video Watch Next

But just one, Kasey Palmer’s sixth-minute header from Chris Lowe’s corner, ended up in the net.

Blackburn’s corresponding figures were nine and two, their equaliser coming from Danny Graham’s 34th-minute penalty.

So it’s clear that more of a cutting edge would have secured that elusive 10th win of the season.

It’s well documented that Town, now in eighth place, haven’t scored more than twice in any of their 20 league and cup games this season with all their nine victories so far being by a one-goal margin.

And only five of the 23 other teams in the division have accrued fewer than Town’s 21 goals in 19 matches.

Of the top 15 in the table, only Wagner’s side have a negative goal difference - and that could be a telling factor in the final standings.

The head coach says that’s the only table he’s worried about, and he has a point - though sadly not three!

But it’s been frustrating to see Town slowly but surely slip down the order.

It’s been a tough old spell, and the first time during Wagner’s tenure that there have been five games without a win.

At least other than the failure to produce that final golden touch, there was plenty to like about this performance.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans in fine voice during Blackburn draw Share this video Watch Next

It was much more like the Huddersfield Town on show earlier in the season, with crisp passing, quick movement and plenty of hard work to win back the ball when possession (and Town had 67% of it over the whole match) was lost.

Aaron Mooy continues to pull the strings in midfield and was never shy of a shooting attempt.

And Martin Cranie, making his first league start of the season in place of suspended right-back Tommy Smith, was excellent, linking up well with the lively Rajiv van La Parra.

And he headed against the bar before shooting over when well placed as Blackburn were tested during the opening half hour.

Had Cranie counted with either of those chances, every outfield player in the Town starting side would have a goal to his name this season.

And Wagner would have been reflecting on a victory rather than a third draw of the campaign.

The home team had hard work and a touch of luck to thank for containing a Town side who showed four changes in all as Michael Hefele and Christopher Schindler replaced Mark Hudson (hamstring) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (dropped to the bench) while Nahki Wells returned as Sean Scannell missed out with the ankle injury which will sideline him until the New Year.

After the concession of 15 goals in the previous seven matches, Hefele and Schindler combined well to help give Town a far more solid look defensively.

The only real blot on Hefele’s copybook was the concession of the penalty for a clumsy challenge on Sam Gallagher.

It was the fourth given against Town this season and handed Blackburn a route back into the contest.

Owen Coyle’s side were seeking a third straight win, but Town responded well to the setback and always looked the likelier to edge the game.