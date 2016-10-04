Login Register
Former Huddersfield Town boss linked with Cardiff City vacancy after Paul Trollope sacking

  • Updated
  • By

The South Wales club are searching for a new manager with Neil Warnock emerging at the early favourite for the Bluebirds hotseat

Neil Warnock is the early favourite to take charge of Cardiff City in light of Paul Trollope's sacking.
Former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has emerged as an early favourite to take over as Cardiff City manager.

The South Wales club have sacked Paul Trollope after just two wins in the first 11 games of the season left them second-bottom of the Championship.

Now like Aston Villa, who have parted company with Roberto Di Matteo and are reportedly interested in Town head coach David Wagner, and Derby County, where Nigel Pearson is suspended, Cardiff are seeking a new man at the helm.

The vastly experienced Warnock, 67, steered Rotherham United to Championship safety last season before departing the South Yorkshire club.

He bossed Town between 1993-95, leading them to promotion to what is now the Championship via a Wembley play-off win over Bristol Rovers.

WATCH: Neil Warnock's half-time rant at his Huddersfield Town team, Saturday, April 22, 1995 (Warning: Explicit language)

Warnock guided Notts County 1991), Sheffield United (2006) and Queens Park Rangers (2011) to the top flight.

And he won other promotions with Scarborough, Notts and Plymouth Argyle.

Other names being linked with the vacancy include Ryan Giggs, former Cardiff boss Dave Jones, ex-player Craig Bellamy and the club’s academy chief James Rowberry.

Cardiff’s decision on Trollope, who was appointed in May, means all three Football League clubs in Soth Wales have axed managers in a week.

Newport County’s Warren Feeney and Swansea City’s Francesco Guidolin also fell by the wayside, with the latter appointing Bob Bradley.

Unusual for Huddersfield Town managers to be linked to other clubs

Bill Shankly was the last to be recruited while in the hot seat

