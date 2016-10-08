Forward Elias Kachunga loving life in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town

Elias Kachunga in action for Huddersfield Town against Rotherham United - the German loving his time in West Yorkshire.

He might have struggled to settle in the red of FC Ingolstadt but Elias Kachunga is loving life in the blue and white of Huddersfield Town.

The seventh of boss David Wagner’s 13 summer signings arrived after a difficult year in the Bundesliga.

His form for Paderborn, who he helped win promotion to the German top flight in 2014, brought a £1.1m move to Ingolstadt in the summer of 2015.

Things didn’t work out in Bavaria, but just as long-time fan Wagner hoped, it’s so far, so good for the 24-year-old forward in West Yorkshire.

And the beauty of Town’s season-long deal is that they have a built-in option to make the move permanent.

WATCH: Elias Kachunga on dinner dates with Michael Hefele and Ivan Paurevic

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Cologne-born Kachunga, who came through Borussia Monchengladbach’s youth system and has represented Germany at Under 19 and 21 level,has started all 12 games Town have played this season.

He is the Championship leaders’ four-goal top scorer, with one of them coming in the 2-1 English Football League Cup first-round defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

That’s despite playing a variety of roles in the front four of Wagner’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

“It’s no problem,” smiled the man who also qualifies for DR Congo through his father. “Of course I love scoring goals just like all players.

“But I like assists as well and I like to help my side win. We are winning games at the moment, and this makes me happy!

“And I am happy to play wherever the coach asks me to.

“In the past I have been mainly a central player, but I have been on the wings before, so it has not been new to me.

“All the forwards we have at this club can play the different positions, so it’s a good mix.”

WATCH: See who YOU have voted for as Huddersfield Town's player of the season so far

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Kachunga, who had loan spells at Osnabruck and Hertha Berlin as well as Paderborn while with Monchengladbach, is enjoying the challenges of life in a new country.

“I think I needed a complete change,” he added.

“It’s very different here, but it has helped having other Germans around me and the other players and staff at the club have been great.

“Then there are the fans, who have been brilliant.

“We can feel them become louder with every game and they have really helped us win as many games as we have (eight out of 11 so far).

“We have made a strong start, and we are still top of the league, which is good.

“But it’s only a beginning, and we have to keep working hard and pushing the club forward.”

Kachunga says the players are already looking forward to tackling Sheffield Wednesday after the international break.

The Sky Sports-televised derby is at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, October 16 (12.00).

“We’ve had chance to come down a little bit after a big week of three games (Reading and Ipswich Town away either side of the home game against Rotherham United),” he explained.

“Now we will be re-energised and ready for the next block of matches.”