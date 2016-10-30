Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will make full use of a week on the training ground to try and put right the faults which contributed to Huddersfield Town’s shock 5-0 defeat at Fulham.

Town will play host to Birmingham City on Saturday still third in the Championship but having suffered three defeats in four matches.

The head coach admitted his side were second-best all over the pitch at Craven Cottage, where there were 2,743 Town fans watching on.

“The supporters were outstanding, far better in the stands than we were on the grass,” said Wagner after the heaviest loss of his Town tenure.

“It is easy to celebrate a team that wins, far harder to support after a defeat like this, but they did so, and this togetherness makes me proud.

“I take responsibility for our performances, and at Fulham, we saw it is not possible to play man’s football like youth players.

“We made so many mistakes, I don’t know where to start or to stop talking about them.

“Against a strong side, we were not able to compete and we were second-best in every position.

“We have to thank our supporters by coming back to our best performance against Birmingham.

“We did this following the defeat at Preston, where we also underperformed, but produced a good response to win against Derby County.

“Now we must do it again and make sure we don’t have any more performances like that of Saturday.”

Wagner added: “This is a tight and strong division, and I always said there would be some ups and downs in our journey.

“We have to use the week to ensure we are refreshed and focused on the Birmingham game, so that we can again bring our identity to the grass.”