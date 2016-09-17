Howard Moxon to focus on Huddersfield Town after completing 50 years in cricket

Huddersfield and District FA AGM at The Irish Centre, Huddersfield: Laurie Platt (centre), president of Huddersfield and District FA with new life members Howard Moxon (left) and John Kingdom (right).

With the end of the season, Denby’s Howard Moxon has completed 50 years in Huddersfield cricket.

That half century is split into 46 in the Huddersfield Central League and four in the Drakes League.

He retired as Denby’s secretary (after 38 years) and league representative (24 years) in 2015 and this summer has undertaken the club’s umpiring duties, standing in 15 matches to take his total tally to 193.

Turning back the clock, Moxon’s first match was on May 7, 1966 when he played for Denby second team against Leymoor seconds at Parkwood Road. He scored eight, batting at No8 when he was just 13 years old.

Denby Cricket Club where Howard Moxon has been a massive influence over the decades.

He has four scrapbooks starting from that date, containing matches played, scorecards, match reports, photographs and details of the games he has umpired.

Playing for Denby between 1966 and 1970, he had a four-year-spell with Penistone in the Huddersfield Central League before returning to Denby Lane, where he has been involved ever since.

Not surprisingly, he won the Central League’s Fred Stallard Trophy for outstanding service to cricket.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town v QPR- YOUR bitesize guide to this weekend's Championship clash

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

With his season over for 2016, 64-year-old Moxon will be down at the John Smith’s Stadium watching Huddersfield Town take on QPR.

He has seen Town play on 90 current and former Football League grounds, and has a programme for each ground visited.

He began following them in 1964, his first match being at Leeds United for the 1-1 draw on February 22 - Kevin Lewis scored for Town in front of 36,439.

At this year’s annual meeting of the Huddersfield District Football Association, Moxon started his 23rd year as a council member, also taking the positions of deputy chairman and FA representative to the Huddersfield Referees Association.

Moxon, who finished runner-up in a national competition for his work at The Sovereign petrol station, is a life member and vice-president of the District FA after a lifetime of loyal service to that sport as well.

One of the lucky fans who saw England win the World Cup at Wembley in 1966, the keen trainspotter was secretary of Denby FC in the Huddersfield Sunday League from 1972 to 1988, going on to be a vice-president and life member.

He played 513 matches in the Huddersfield Sunday and Sheffield Hatchard leagues, playing with Denby on Saturdays and Sundays, Penistone Church and Cumberworth FC. He was booked only once.

Moxon also refereed in the Huddersfield Distict Works and Junior leagues from 1987 to 2008, taking charge of 546 matches, including two cup finals.