Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has revealed why Jonathan Hogg was forced off during last night’s 3-1 defeat against Chelsea FC.

Goals from Tiémoué Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro gave the Premier League champions a comprehensive win at the John Smith’s Stadium with the midfielder replaced at the interval by Dean Whitehead.

Town head coach David Wagner said: “He had a migraine and couldn’t see the ball under the floodlights – we hope he will be alright.”

The German also went on to bemoan the defending for Chelsea’s opening two goal, both of which arrived before half-time to leave his side with a second-half mountain to climb.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t us who scored the first goal, this made it even more difficult, even if I thought the defensive shape was good,” Wagner added.

“Before we conceded it looked a little like when we played against Manchester United or Manchester City.

“We kept them away from goal and they didn’t have a lot of clear-cut chances before the first one.

“We gave two easy goals away and this wasn’t the case against United or City.”

However, Wagner couldn’t fault his team’s workrate and believes the result will not affect his side going forward to face Watford on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

“The players worked their socks off and we know that if you want to pick up a result against a top team like Chelsea the players have to over perform, this wasn’t the case,” he said.

“We weren’t able to over-perform in terms of concentration and focus - the first two goals were avoidable.

“This was only a lack of concentration and focus in these situations – and they used it.

“This result will not affect us, we’ve played against Chelsea and we’ve lost 3-1.

“From my point of view, I think we’ve shown an average performance, we haven’t under-performed but we haven’t over-performed.”