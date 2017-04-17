Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been an exhilarating SkyBet Championship season as David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side push for promotion to the Premier League.

Firmly entrenched in the Play-Off places with an outside chance of achieving automatic promotion, the campaign has exceeded the expectations of many connected with the club.

Few would have thought the influx of summer acquisitions would gel so quickly into a busy, hard-working and skillful team who have been pushing at the top of the league all season.

Wagner has continually been a pains to stress this terms success is part of a team collective – even insisting on photos alongside assistants Christoph Buehler and Andrew Hughes when scooping the second of his SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month Awards in February.

Which is why voting for this season's Hargreaves Memorial Huddersfield Town Player of the Year will be even harder than ever...

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy has been a revelation during his season-long loan and, after recently scooping a place in the 2016/17 EFL's Team of the Season could be seen as the favourite for Town's accolade.

The Aussie will be hard-pressed by full-back Tommy Smith though who also featured in the SkyBet Championship Team of the Season as his meteoric rise under Wagner's tutelage continues.

Then there is Town's top scorer Elias Kachunga to consider – bagging 13 goals so far this campaign after making his season-long loan switch from FC Ingolstadt permanent last month.

Kachunga's fellow German compatriots Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe have also hit the ground running since joining the club over the summer and cannot be discounted.

Last year forward Nahki Wells took home the 2015/16 Hargreaves Memorial Huddersfield Town Player of the Year award and he will also be hoping to retain the title.

Although not a headline-grabber like Wells and the rest of his team-mates, Jonathan Hogg is integral to Huddersfield Town success and the absence of the 28-year-old from any starting line-up continually has a profound effect on the team's fortunes.

And that's not even mentioning Chelsea FC loanees Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer or on-loan Liverpool FC goalkeeper Danny Ward – all with a number of fine displays over the past nine months.

But it is up to YOU to decide on the overall winner with the Examiner joining forces with Huddersfield Town to let you make the selection for the season's best player.

Voting is open from now until 5pm on Friday, April 21 with the shortlist including all players who have made at least 10 starts for the first team in all competitions.

Other names on the shortlist apart from the ones already mentioned are: Philip Billing, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Mark Hudson, Jack Payne, Rajiv van La Parra and Dean Whitehead.

Who stands out above them all to lift this year's Hargreaves Memorial trophy – use our interactive voting poll below to have your say!