Huddersfield Town have confirmed the permanent capture of Elias Kachunga on a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium.

The club have triggered a clause to complete the deal after the forward has enjoyed a successful season-long loan spell in West Yorkshire from Bundesliga outfit FC Ingolstadt 04.

The 24 year-old will officially become a permanent Huddersfield Town player on July 1st, with the club paying the German side 1.3 million EUR (£1.127 million).

Kachunga has become a fans favourite since his initial loan spell began last June, playing more SkyBet Championship minutes than any other player and becoming Town's top scorer with 11 goals in 40 appearances.

That form has seen him receive his first official call-up to the DR Congo’s senior squad for an upcoming international friendly in Kenya.

Among his personal highlights were scoring the winning goals in important home wins over QPR, Derby County and the brace in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Norwich City.

Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner said: “I said in the summer this move was perfect for the club and the player, as the loan gave everyone the chance to see how Elias would adapt to English football.

“I think it’s now correct to say he has adapted well!

“His style of play suits the English style perfectly. He has shown he has learned from some early experiences in his career to become a better player.

“It’s more remarkable that he came to us as a competitor at number nine, but has made the place on the right of midfield his own through his performances.

“I know he is a very popular with the players and fans, so completing this move is a great day for the club.

“The most exciting thing is that I believe, at 24 years old, there is still more to come from Elias”