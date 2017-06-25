Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town target Aaron Mooy was forced to watch from the sidelines as his Australia side exited the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Ahead of the game the Socceroos hopes of progressing to the semi-finals hung in the balance after an opening 3-2 defeat by Germany was followed by a 1-1 draw with Cameroon.

That meant Ange Postecoglou's side needed to beat Chile in the final Group B encounter by two clear goals in order to secure passage to the knock-out stage at their rival's expense.

To do that, the Australian boss called on veteran Tim Cahill to make his 100th national team appearance in a number of changes from Thursday's draw which also saw Mooy drop to the bench.

And during a combative first-half display, the Socceroos took the lead through James Troisi's 42nd minute goal only for Chile to respond through substitute Martin Rodriguez's equaliser mid-way through the second-half.

The result means Chile progress through to the semi-finals where they will face Portugal on Wednesday night with Germany set to face Mexico the following day after beating Cameroon 3-1 in today's other Group B encounter.

Australia's exit could also mean Mooy's proposed permanent move from Manchester City to Huddersfield Town could be concluded sooner after a record £10m transfer was agreed in principle earlier this month.