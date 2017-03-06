Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele insists it’s all still to play for despite defeat against leaders Newcastle United in front of a sell-out John Smith's Stadium at the weekend.

Huddersfield Town suffered their first league defeat since January and lost their seven match unbeaten run in a 3-1 home defeat on Saturday night.

But Hefele said players and supporters must look forward - and keep the faith.

He said: “We just have to stick together as a unit, players, fans and manager all have to keep positive and keep fighting going forward.

“We want to always win, especially in front of the incredible home crowd we have, they were once again brilliant.

“They created such an atmosphere from start to finish, and never stopped supporting us. They pushed us when we were two goals down and we could feel that loud noise out on the pitch.

“There are still a lot of points to play for. We have to believe there are no limits and just concentrate on ourselves.”

Hefele said about the defeat to Newcastle United: “After the game were a little bit disappointed, because everyone could see that we had great ball possession, and we played very well, and with confidence out on the pitch.

“I think we were the better team because we had more of the ball, they sat deep and we had to create those chances that we just could not convert.”

Hefele now has Aston Villa on Tuesday in his sights and said: “We are still very confident because we played our socks off and everyone can see the quality we have.

“I always look at the table, however like I have said before, there is still a lot of games to go, and anything can happen.”