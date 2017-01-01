Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's four-game winning streak came to an end against Blackburn Rovers as David Wagner's side could only manage a draw with their rivals from across the Pennines.

Danny Graham opened the scoring against the run of play in the 81st minute, nodding home Liam Feeney's cross to put Rovers ahead.

But Nahki Wells was on hand to salvage a draw deep into injury-time – curling in a free-kick after Jack Payne was fouled on the edge of the penalty area.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Like For Like Substitutions Don't Work

Earlier in the season David Wagner was rightly praised for his astute tactical decisions – with substitutes making an impact to gain valuable points against Brentford, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

But with Town dominating against an extremely defensive Blackburn Rovers side he needed something different in search of an elusive opener instead of like-for-like substitutions.

Bringing Jack Payne on for Kasey Palmer and Harry Bunn for Rajiv van La Parra yet leaving on defensively-minded Dean Whitehead (who was on a booking) made no sense.

2. Town's Lack of Cutting Edge Painfully on Show

If ever there was a game to underline Town's need to shop for another forward in the January Transfer window this was it.

Possession of 73% with only one goal to show for it highlight's Town lack of cutting edge in contrast to a visiting side who had a meagre 23% of the ball but still managed to come away with a draw – converting their one and only shot on target into a goal.

3. Another Late Goal shows Town's Character

Nahki Well's stoppage time equaliser was the sixth goal scored in the 80th minute or later – not only showing the side's great fitness but their great character as well.

David Wagner has created a relentless unit that never stops going and even after the Bermudian's goal the majority were racing back to the centre circle to restart the game in search of a winner.

4. Nahki Wells is playing himself into form – and goals!

The forward's equaliser was his third goal in five games after winning strikes against Bristol City and Burton Albion over the course of the last month.

Although the striker may not still appear 100% at ease in David Wagner's formation, his goals have now contributed to seven points for Huddersfield Town.

With speculation over his long-term future at the club and the January Transfer market opening, cynics may suggest he is merely putting himself in the shop window but either way, his contribution this month has been vital to the cause.

5. Going into 2017 full of positives

Despite signing off 2016 in frustrating fashion, no-one can argue the first half of the season has been a revelation.

Already with more home wins than the whole of last season as well as enough of a points haul to guarantee their Championship status – things are certainly looking promising at the John Smith's Stadium going into the new year.