Huddersfield Town ’s promotion to the Premier League has seen an unprecedented amount of shirt sales ahead of the club’s inaugural campaign.

A record number of 4,000 home shirts have already been sold since the 2017/18 kit was revealed alongside record-signing Aaron Mooy on Friday, June 30.

At a price of £45 for a standard adult jersey it is one of the cheapest shirts in the entire top-flight – but what are the most popular shirt names and numbers supporters are purchasing?

At a price of £5 for any name, £5 for any number and £4 for Premier League badges, Mooy is currently proving the main man with Town supporters, selling an impressive 450 shirt prints so far.

That is already 50 up on the Australian’s entire total for the SkyBet Championship season which saw the midfielder placed third in the popularity rankings – with forward Elias Kachunga second and Michael Hefele taking top spot last term.

This season ‘The Hef’ is currently second behind Mooy with new-arrival Tom Ince, signed from Derby County earlier this month , currently placed third.

However, after an impressive showing at Accrington Stanley on Wednesday evening , Ince’s popularity is soaring according to the club’s merchandise department.

