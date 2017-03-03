Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been in sensational form this season and although goals win games, David Wagner’s defence has also been key to the club’s success.

And it’s interesting to note while the forward line has been rather consistent in it’s personnel throughout the campaign, the German head coach has not been afraid to chop and change his centre back pairings.

At the start of the season Mark Hudson and Christopher Schindler were the preferred centre back pairing, but the long campaign, including an FA Cup run to the fifth round, has also meant Wagner handing game time to Jon-Gorenc Stankovic and Michael Hefele.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Chris Schindler on defensive partnerships Share this video Watch Next

Club record-signing Schindler has been the mainstay, alongside either Hudson or Hefele, with Schindler/Hudson being the preferred option until the 5-0 away defeat at the hands of Fulham FC.

Until then, the partnership had appeared 13 times for Town in the league, conceding 16 goals, with Hefele then replacing Hudson as the preferred centre-back after the Craven Cottage mauling.

Since then the two German centre backs have played 16 games, conceding only 14 goals in the process – which averages out under a goal a game.

Town boss Wagner has also experimented with three centre-backs as well – away at Cardiff City – where Hefele, Schindler and Stankovic all started for Town, but the team lost 3-2 in South Wales.

However, one of the best defensive displays came at Norwich City in December when youngster Stankovic impressed alongside Schindler to earn a 2-1 victory in front of the Sky cameras.

In fact, the only defensive combination not seen so far this campaign is Hefele and Stankovic, but with the current run of games it is not beyond the realms of possibility it may be seen before the end of May.

Have a look below at the breakdown of Huddersfield Town’s defensive league combinations, the amount of goals each have conceded and the ratio of goals per game:

Hudson and Schindler: 13 games - conceded 16 goals (Average 1.2 goals per game).

Hudson and Stankovic: 2 games - conceded 1 goal (Average 0.5 goals per game).

Hefele and Schindler: 16 games - conceded 14 goals (Average 0.875 goals per game).

Stankovic and Schindler: 1 game - conceded 1 goal (Average 1 goal per game).