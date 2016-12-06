Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rajiv van La Parra is back in the fray at Huddersfield Town - thanks to a frank talk with boss David Wagner.

The Dutch forward caught the eye in the 1-1 Championship draw at Blackburn Rovers, giving the home defence a tough time with his deft footwork and movement.

But the former Wolves man was just as proud of his defensive duties after twice missing out on a starting berth last month.

And he’s hoping for another chance to impress when eighth-placed Town host 11th-placed Bristol City on Saturday.

The £750,000 summer signing said: “I’m experienced enough now to be mentally strong and train hard to show the manager I have to be the one on the pitch.

“He explained why he chose someone else, and that gave me a good feeling because then I knew what I had to work on to get back in the team.

“That’s better than if a manager says nothing and you have to guess.

“He said I had to start with defensive work and then my attacking quality will come out.

“It isn’t my natural game, that’s why I had some problems with it, but it was good to know.

“I did it in training, showed him that I can do it, and now also in the games.

“Attacking is more my game, but in this team we play as a team, and I’m making it easier for my teammates.”

Now van La Parra is out to boost the missing ingredient from Town’s Championship challenge - more goals.

He has not notched since hitting the winner against his former club at the John Smith’s Stadium in August.

“I hope to add some goals and also assists,” said the 25-year-old. “If I look at myself that’s the only thing missing now.

“Our missed chances killed us at Blackburn. If the score is 2-0 or 3-0 the game is finished, but because it was only 1-0 we kept them in the game.

“They still had hope to come back, and they did with the penalty.

“I’m really disappointed to look at the result, but if you look at the way we played, we created chances.

“We are at a point where we are a little unlucky. At the start of the season we had the luck on our side, now it’s the other way.

“We need a win to get over this. But we did everything to win, so I’m proud of the team.”