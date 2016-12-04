Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a case of the same old story for Huddersfield Town as David Wagner's men failed to convert a number of chances against Blackburn Rovers yesterday afternoon.

Town travelled to East Lancashire having lost five games from the previous seven but couldn't have asked for a better start as Kasey Palmer headed home Chris Lowe's corner in the sixth minute.

After that, despite dominating for the full 90 minutes, the visitors were unable to make their supremacy count and were undone by a Rovers equaliser from the penalty spot in the 34th minute.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the defeat.

1) Martin Cranie is a more than able deputy

With Tommy Smith serving a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season, a few supporters may have wondered how a player who had been in sensational form could be adequately replaced.

Step forward Martin Cranie to make his first league start of the season and not only prove a more than able deputy but put in a Man of the Match performance – bringing the best out of Rajiv van La Parra in the process.

Arguably the full-back should have scored with a first-half header that struck the bar but his performance means David Wagner has a pleasant dilemma for the home clash against Bristol City next weekend – should he stick with Cranie or opt for the returning Smith?

2) Town never get awarded penalties – just concede them

Danny Graham's penalty was the fourth given against Town this season which is in stark contrast to the zero that have been awarded to the Blue and White cause.

You have to go back nearly a year for when Huddersfield Town were last awarded and scored a penalty – the FA Cup Third Round encounter at home to Reading on January 9, 2016.

David Wagner's side arguably should have had a couple of penalties in recent games as well – at home to Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic but it seems they are just not given for the Town cause.

3) Blackburn Rovers' half-time 'entertainment' is dire

An on-field CPR demonstration followed by a Cathedral Choir singing 'Twelve Days of Christmas' higher than Huddersfield Town's goal attempts at Ewood Park is hardly the same as a good old fashioned cross-bar challenge or Town's Paul Ramsden's 'close-to-the-knuckle' antics.

Something just isn't right without a poor unsuspecting fan being gently ridiculed on the pitch or even a group of youngsters revelling in a kick about for 15 minutes.

Make it stop Blackburn Rovers. Make it stop.

4) Town need a sharp-shooting centre forward

There's nothing like a bit of stating the obvious but when a side has 29 efforts on goal with only one ending up in the back of the net, there is surely something wrong.

It's certainly not a new issue for Huddersfield Town this season but what is a concern is David Wagner's post-match comments that everything in the garden is rosy.

Kidology perhaps? Hopefully but whether it is or not, solid and already-established sharp-shooters don't come easily. Or cheaply. January we await with anticipation....

5) Out of the Play-Off Spots - what now?

After the 3-1 defeat away to Cardiff City it was stated the following fortnight would be crucial to Huddersfield Town's fortunes for the rest of the season.

Having only managed to claim one point from a possible six, David Wagner's side are out of the top six for the first time this season.

So far it's been a Jekyll and Hyde season for the club and anyone's guess as to what is next....