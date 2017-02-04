Snapper about town: Student night at Five Bar

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has praised the magnificent support his side received against Brighton & Hove Albion and asked fans to be even better against Leeds United.

The West Yorkshire rivals come face to face at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow lunchtime (Noon kick-off) with Leeds two points above Town in the table having played a game more.

With both sides pushing for SkyBet Championship promotion, David Wagner has declared the fixture as “the biggest game of the season so far.”

And the Head Coach is urging Huddersfield Town fans to not only replicate the fantastic atmosphere demonstrated in Thursday evening's 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion but take it to the next level.

Speaking ahead of the game, Wagner said: “I am totally sure our supporters will be on the next level.

“The support (against Brighton) was on a high level but I am sure they will create an atmosphere that when the players come out of the tunnel they will really feel.”

The recorded gate for the Sky-screened Brighton clash was 20,104 and against Leeds, where the Sky cameras will once again return, Town hope to top the 22,368 for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday back in October.

However, there are still a limited number of tickets available to supporters with a previous booking history, predominately in the Fantastic Media Stand Lower and Upper Tiers.

Prices for the Lower tier are £15 for Adults, £10 for Seniors and £5 for Under 18s while the Upper tier is priced at £30 for Adults, £20 for Seniors and £10 for Under 18s.

Supporters are reminded that they are not allowed to purchase tickets for Leeds United fans in the home section.

For more information and to book tickets visit the Huddersfield Town Online Ticket Portal.